The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation teaches young aspiring gymnasts from low-income families

MIDTOWN — Big names in the gymnastic world bounced into New York City for a good cause!

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation's "Going for the Gold" fundraiser raises money to give aspiring gymnasts from low-income families a chance at 'going for the gold.'

This year's fundraiser honored gymnastic legends Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner.

Wendy Hilliard, the CEO and founder of Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, is a Hall of Famer and the first African-American rhythmic gymnast to compete as a member of the U.S. national team. Hilliard was also the first African American to represent the U.S. in rhythmic gymnastics in international competition, including three World Championships in 1979, 1981 and 1983.

In 1996, Hilliard founded the gymnastics foundation to give free and low-cost gymnastic lessons to kids in Harlem.

"The key to our foundation is, if the kids have talent, we'll take them where they want to go. We want more kids to experience the joy of gymnastics," Hilliard said.

Hilliard says the lessons don't only teach gymnastics, but also discipline and life lessons.