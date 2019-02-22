Repairs underway after wood plank falls from elevated subway, impales windshield in moving vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — MTA workers continued checking all elevated train tracks across the city on Friday morning.

They were busy removing any wooden beams that had been stored underneath the subway tracks.

Extra precaution is being taken after a wooden plank fell off the tracks and impaled the windshield of a LYFT driver's vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance video showed the terrifying moment the two-by-four fell as the driver drove along Roosevelt Avenue under the 61st street 7-train subway station.

The plank landed inches from his head in the passenger seat.

Luckily no one was in the passenger seat of the LYFT vehicle at the time.

The driver was heading home and was miraculously not hurt.

City Council Jimmy Van Bramer called on the MTA to act before the crumbling infrastructure took a human toll.

The agency continues to conduct a full investigation.