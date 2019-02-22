PLAYDAY: Creative camps for kids of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've run out of ideas to keep your kids entertained during Family Fun Week, we have uncovered a one-stop-shop for kids of all ages. Music sculpting, weaving, yoga... all of that under just one roof.

PLAYDAY is an environment for socially driven creative activities and cognitive stimulation for children of all ages. On demand, 45-60 minute high intensity multi-cultural creative activities include a mix of sculpting, drawing, model building, origami, weaving, typography, chess, architectural design, yoga, ping pong, and much more... Inspired individual and group activity.

