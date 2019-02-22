News Closeup: Inside the NYPD — Keeping New Yorkers safe and addressing challenges facing the department

The start of the New Year has brought some successes but also some new challenges for the NYPD.

Overall crime dropped 8 percent in January and shootings fell to a record low, driven by a 40 percent reduction in the Bronx. However, the month was also marked by an increase in reported rapes and hate crimes and a 55 percent spike in murders, mostly taking place in the 10 precincts that make up Brooklyn North.

The department is also mourning the loss of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, killed last month in a tragic friendly fire shooting.

We hear from NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan on what’s behind the new statistics and how the department is working to keep New Yorkers safe.

Chief Monahan also describes the role of body cameras and neighborhood policing and tells us how the NYPD is constantly working to better the relationship between officers and the community they serve.