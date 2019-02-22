Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

Posted 1:01 PM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, February 22, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. John Muller is LIVE on Midday with Muller with the top 11 stories you need to know right now. Watch the video above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.