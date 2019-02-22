Man shot in back, seeks help inside Bronx bodega

MT. HOPE, the Bronx— Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 54-year-old man in the Bronx, police said Friday.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the back in front of Golden Deli Food bodega at 267 E. Tremont Ave. just after 2 a.m.

An employee with Golden Deli Food told PIX11 News that the victim entered the bodega and pleaded for help.

The employee immediately called police and emergency responders arrived to the store.

The victim, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Information regarding a suspect was not immediately available.

