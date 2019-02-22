Long Island mom told daughter not to come home before murder-suicide

BELLMORE, N.Y. — A Long Island woman warned her daughter not to come home just hours before she was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at a home on Thomas Place in Bellmore around 8:22 p.m. Thursday to find Dawn Kelly, 50, with a gunshot wound to the chest, and Doug Kelly, 54, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the incident was the result of a domestic dispute. There were no previous calls to police, but neighbors and friends said the couple were known to be verbally abusive for years.

Police said the woman called her daughter, who was out to dinner, around 6:30 p.m. and warned her not to come home because they were arguing. The daughter eventually made it home and found both them both deceased.

Dawn Kelly was an IT technician. Her husband was a tile cutter, but hadn’t worked in years due to being disabled.

At a press conference, police urged any victims of domestic abuse to contact police or domestic abuse support hotlines at 516-542-0404 or (Bilingual) 516-889-2849.

The investigation is ongoing.