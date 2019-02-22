Gov. Cuomo to propose free child care program to help single parents at community colleges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- New York State might soon be offering a boost to single parents trying to get their education back on track.

After already making state and city college free, Governor Andrew Cuomo is adding a budget proposal that would provide on-site child care at community colleges. Cuomo's proposing a pilot program for 400 single parents.

“That means ease of mind knowing where their children are and that they’re being taken care of,” said Marisol Abreu, who runs the childcare center at LaGuardia Community College, which is one of 16 throughout the CUNY system. “That means they can focus on their studies and have their need accommodated.”

CUNY child care centers are already heavily subsidized for parents but still can cost $50-$60 per week. That cost might be $0 under Cuomo’s budget proposal.

“I think it’ll take a load off many parents,” said Christian Ortiz, who had to pay hundreds per month for child care while he got his GED. “This will allow them to progress with their education and their work and take care of their children, which can be very tough.”

The governor also envisions parents in the program getting access to things like tutoring and counseling to help them get into 4-year college programs. Many of those features are already offered in the CUNY system as well.