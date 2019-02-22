Daniel’s Music hopes to build bridge between disabled community and non-disabled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, N.Y. -- Building a bridge between the disabled community and non-disabled can never start too early in life.

That's why Daniel's Music, a non-profit that provides free music programs for people with disabilities, has now started a "Baby and Me" class.

Ken Trush and his son Daniel are the the co-founders of Daniel’s Music. Ken says their hope is to blend its special needs members with the general community.

“We want kids to ask questions, and mommies and daddies to talk to their kids at an early age about differences and disabilities," Trush said.

Daniel is living proof music heals. When he was almost 13, a brain aneurysm popped and he fell into a coma. His father sang to him every day, and once he came out of the coma, music was forever part of his recovery.