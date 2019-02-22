Alleged drunk driver speeds onto sidewalk in Jersey City, nearly hitting man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove his car up onto a curb and drove down the sidewalk, taking out poles, street signs and nearly hitting a pedestrian.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Police say the alleged drunk driver, 47-year old John Wilson, lost control of the Ford Taurus on Ocean Avenue, near Linden Avenue.

Jay Santiago, who was sitting sits outside of a restaurant, said he's lucky to be alive.

He was sitting in his usual spot, having a cigarette when he says he had the near death experience. And it was caught on surveillance video.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

The driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DWI.