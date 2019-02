FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Friday night.

Police responded to 1395 Flatbush Ave., just before 6 p.m. to find the teenage boy with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The teen was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.