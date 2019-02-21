WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett ‘staged’ attack and sent racist, homophobic letter to self: police

Posted 10:11 AM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, February 21, 2019

More than three weeks after he alleged that he was the victim of a hate crime, actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested on suspicion of filing a false report about it, Chicago police said Thursday morning.

The “Empire” star turned himself in around 5 a.m. CT, police said, ahead of a 1:30 p.m. bail hearing.

Smollett faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report claiming he was attacked by two men, including one who was masked, in the early morning of January 29 in Chicago.

He alleged they yelled racist and homophobic slurs, tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown substance on him.

