Video shows man drive onto sidewalk as students walk to class in Brooklyn

Video taken Wednesday shows an impatient driver stuck behind school buses in Brooklyn swerving onto a sidewalk in front of a school and coming dangerously close to the very young students entering an elementary and middle school in Borough Park.

Luckily, none of them were hurt as the driver headed down the sidewalk.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a familiar face in the predominately Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, said word has spread quickly about the identify of the sidewalk driver.

"The last thing you imagine is that they might get on the sidewalk outside the school because someone is in a rush," Hikind said. "This guy is a calm guy, nice guy. He's not some guy who lost it, which makes it even more incredible. "

People in the community feel the driver should be found and arrested. They said the driver's license should be taken away.

"I know who it is. Police are looking for him, local guy, family guy - hey, it could have been his kids," Hikind said." That's the message to everybody: don't pass school buses."