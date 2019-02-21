Two additional arrests made in fatal Queens subway platform shooting

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police have arrested two more men in connection with the gang-related shooting on a Queens subway platform that left one man dead earlier this month.

Police investigate after a man was shot and killed at a Queens subway platform on Feb. 3, 2019.

19-year-old Tito Martinez-Alvarenga and 20-year-old Victor Lopez have been arrested and charged with murder, gang assault, kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said Friday night.

The arrests come just over two weeks after alleged MS-13 gang member Ramiro Gutierrez was arrested and hit with similar charges for the shooting.

Gutierrez is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Abel Mosso on Feb. 3, on the 7 train platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Queens. Police believe Mosso was a member of a rival gang.

The investigation into the homicide is still ongoing according to authorities.

