Police looking for man who robbed Bronx laundromat

Posted 6:40 PM, February 21, 2019, by and

MORRISANIA, Bronx  — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a Bronx laundromat in the early morning hours on Valentine's Day.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the laundromat at 1309 Boston Rd. at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Once inside the unidentified man approached a 36-year-old store employee behind the register, raised his fist and threatened her.

The suspect reached into the open cash register and removed approximately $70 before fleeing on foot, heading north on Clinton street, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a man age 20 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

