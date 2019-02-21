PIX11’s Monica Morales travels to the White House with NYCHA and HUD officials

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PIX11’s Monica Morales is headed to the White House Thursday with Douglass Houses Tenant Association Carmen Quionones and HUD Regional Director Lynne Patton.

Quionones, who is attending a Black History Month celebration tonight, is on a mission to meet with President Trump to talk federal funding for public housing.

For more than a year, PIX11 has been telling the stories of the suffering of over 400,000 families living in public housing. Patton called the situation a humanitarian crisis and a national emergency.

