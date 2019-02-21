Peter Tork of ‘The Monkees’ dead at 77

Peter Tork, of the 1960 television series “The Monkees,” has died at the age of 77.

His sister, Anne Thorkelson, confirmed the news to the Washington Post.

According to the Washington Post, Thorkelson did not say how her brother died. But he was diagnosed with a rare cancer affecting his tongue in 2009.

A statement was also posted on his Facebook page.

Tork was 24 and the band’s oldest member when “The Monkees” premiered in 1966. Tork played mostly bass and keyboard for the Monkees and sang the lead on tracks including “Head” and “Your Auntie Grizelda.”

Besides Tork, The Monkees included band members Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones and Michael Nesmith. Jones passed away from a heart attack in 2012 at the age of 66.

The pop group was created to star in an NBC sitcom and capitalize on the Beatles’ teenybopper popularity. In terms of musical popularity, the project succeeded beyond anyone’s expectations, with the group notching a handful of No. 1 songs (including “I’m a Believer,” Billboard’s top song of 1967) and four No. 1 albums.