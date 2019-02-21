NYCHA resident talks public housing with President Trump, VP Pence at White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the midst of federal public housing official Lynne Patton's week-long stays in New York public housing properties, Patton invited a NYCHA resident to meet President Trump at a White House event on Thursday.

PIX11 followed Patton and NYCHA Tenant Association President Carmen Quinones to Washington to find out what Trump had to say about public housing, which Patton herself called a "national emergency" earlier this month.

Quinones, a resident of the Frederick Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side, said she met privately with Trump, Vice President Pence and First Lady Melania Trump before the Black History Month event.

"They all knew what was going on. The president knew exactly what was going on," Quinones told us, referring to their discussion about public housing. "Melania is coming to New York," she said, perhaps implying the first lady will head to NYC to visit NYCHA properties firsthand in the future.

Patton posted a video on Twitter Thursday night from the White House of Trump exclaiming, "take care of her," to Patton while shaking Quinones hand.

Extremely productive dialogue with @POTUS tonight about @NYCHA. He absolutely loves TA President, #CarmenQuinones, and told us both to watch out for one another! Change is coming. And so is that more detailed conversation - sooner than you think! 🇺🇸 #NYCHAGoesToTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/XrIN6kWSfu — Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) February 22, 2019

"Extremely productive dialogue with @POTUS tonight about @NYCHA," Patton captioned the tweet. "Change is coming," she added.

Patton and Quinones told us they will be returning to New York on Friday and plan to host a town hall with NYCHA residents Friday night.