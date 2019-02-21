Midtown gift shop employee slashed in face during robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for a man they say attacked attacked an employee at a souvenir shop near Times Square when confronted for stealing store merchandise.

The suspect allegedly entered the gift shop at 1369 Broadway, between 36th Street and 37th Street, just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and stole merchandise before exiting, authorities said Thursday.

According to police, when a 53-year-old store employee confronted the man outside the shop, the suspect slashed the worker in the face with a sharp object and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a laceration on their left cheek but refused medial attention.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and carrying a bag, and released the above surveillance footage of the man in question.

