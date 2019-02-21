Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was unhappy with salary: police

Jussie Smollett is behind bars for allegedly staging his own attack. Here’s why police say he did it. John Muller is LIVE with the top 11 stories you need to know right now. Watch the video above.
