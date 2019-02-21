Man steals $3K from parked delivery truck in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn— Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a parked delivery truck in Brooklyn last month.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 3 near 64th Street and 8th Avenue.

Police say the man got out of a black Toyota sedan and entered a parked delivery by opening an unlocked driver's-side door.

The perpetrator took an envelope containing $3,000 in cash from the truck, then got back into the Toyota sedan and fled the scene.

The man is described as being about 5-feet 8-inches tall, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).