Jussie Smollett turns self in on accusations of making false report

Posted 6:43 AM, February 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:02AM, February 21, 2019

CHICAGO— Embattled actor and singer Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is in custody, Chicago police said Thursday.

Chicago police say “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has turned himself in to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells The Associated Press that Smollett turned himself in early Thursday at central booking. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to hold a morning news conference and Smollett is expected to appear in court later in the day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.