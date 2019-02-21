ICE agents increasingly target New Yorkers, comptroller says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Trump Administration is ramping up pressure on undocumented immigrants in New York City, according to a new report.

Comptroller Scott Stringer’s Office sifted through Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s own data to show deportations have soared by 150 percent since the beginning of the Trump administration.

Deportations of people with no prior criminal convictions in the city are up by 265 percent, undercutting President Trump’s long standing promise to focus mainly on criminals.

“People in our city are being taken in the middle of the night, taken on their way to court, taken on their way to school,” Stringer said. “People are being just wiped out, families separated. We are number one in priding ourselves on being a sanctuary city, but really they are coming for us like never before.”

The data also appears to show many other sanctuary cities other than New York have seen big deportation spikes under the Trump administration.

ICE arrests, however, are not dramatically up in larger, southern border cities— possibly weakening President Trumps claim that there’s a crisis there.

In response to Stringer’s Thursday press conference ICE issued a generic statement reading, in part:

“All of those in violation of immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”

ICE officials also insist sanctuary cities are not being specifically targeted.

The comptroller’s office says this is the data the city needs to justify increasing legal defense funds for immigrants in the city. Stringer is also calling on the state to make things more difficult for ICE by limiting their enforcement capabilities in and around courts.

Stringer’s full report can be found here.