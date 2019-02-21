Car windshield with people inside pierced by piece from 7-train track

QUEENS — Terrifying pictures from Queens show a piece from a subway track in the front windshield of a car.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer tweeted the image from underneath the 7-train tracks around 65th Street in Woodside.

He said the car was being driven when it happened.

“These photos are horrifying,” he tweeted. “Thankfully the driver was not injured, but someone could have been killed! There must be an immediate investigation into how something this dangerous could happen. @MTA must answer for our crumbling subway infrastructure before a tragedy occurs.”

A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield.

PIX11 has reached out to the MTA for comment.

