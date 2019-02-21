Baby girl taken to hospital after stroller rolls onto Manhattan subway tracks

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The lock on a baby girl’s stroller malfunctioned and the stroller rolled onto train tracks on the Upper West Side on Thursday morning, police said.

She was on the 1-train platform at 72nd Street and Broadway around 9:20 a.m. with her parents, officials said. The dad went onto the tracks to get his daughter after her stroller rolled onto the northbound tracks.

Neither of them made any contact with a train, police said. The baby did suffer a bump on the back of her head.

The girl was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for evaluation.