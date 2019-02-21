4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by glass from shattered frame

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — A young boy was struck with shards of glass and died after a framed picture fell in his Philadelphia home, according to authorities and family members.

A release from city police said the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Velez said her son, 4-year-old Adrian Ortega, and his two sisters were playing together when the frame fell, spraying glass around the room. It’s not clear how or why the frame fell.

Velez said shards hit Ortega in the abdomen, and he was bleeding profusely when he was taken to a hospital. He died there a short time later. Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

A police investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.