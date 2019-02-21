× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized from carbon monoxide poisoning in Suffolk County: police

MELLVILLE, L.I.— Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man at a home on Scott Drive in West Hills due to Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

A 60-year-old female, who was also in the home at the time of the incident, was transported to the hospital, police said.

Authorities were called to 31 Scott Dr. around 8:30 a.m after a frantic phone call from the daughter of the female victim.

The daughter told police that she received a phone call from her mother who said she’d been vomiting ‘all morning.’

The daughter arrived to the home to find her stepfather in an unconscious state and called police, officials said.

A 911 operated urged the daughter to remove her parents from the home, but she was unable to due to their weakened conditioned, police said.

When FDNY and NYPD officials arrived to the scene, their Carbon Monoxide devices began alert.

EMS transported the male victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The daughter confirmed with police that there were no CO2 detectors in the home at the time of the incident.