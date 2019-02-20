Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this Saturday at select stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart is hosting a "Baby Savings Day"limited sale this Saturday at participating stores across the country.

Participating stores will have specialists available to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Free samples and coupons will also be available on Saturday. Customers will also find several special sales and "rollbacks" in store and online.

At some stores, law enforcement will also be on hand to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits.

For a full list of participating stores, visit Walmart.com.