Thieves steal 6 TVs from Brooklyn warehouse: police

Posted 7:46 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, February 20, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the four men who allegedly broke into a Brooklyn warehouse and stole several television sets.

It happened on Dec. 23 inside a commercial location on Bergen Street near Classon Avenue in Crown Heights.

Four men forcibly entered a warehouse by breaking through the front door and removed six televisions before fleeing, police said.

Video surveillance shows the men carrying television boxes into the vestibule of a building.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.