‘Porch Pirates’ back to stealing packages in the Bronx

RIVERDALE, The Bronx— It may not be the holiday season, but package stealing porch pirates are at it again on the northern end of the city.

Video from Tuesday shows a woman boldly and casually strolling onto a porch and grabbing a food delivery box — like she had done it many times before.

“It’s just nonstop with people taking packages,” said Angelo Mascia, whose package was taken. “There’s just really no repercussions, they do it and nothing happens.”

With crime falling to new lows in most of the city, the hard working Emergency Room doctor said he is frustrated porch pirates still seem to flourish

“It can happen anywhere, there are so many houses for police to patrol,” he said. “I mean they can’t sit on every porch, but maybe have more more of presence in the neighborhood to look for people going around with stray packages.”

If you recognize the woman in the video call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.