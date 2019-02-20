NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has his police detail pull over texting driver

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he was happy to be a “citizen patrol” when he directed his police detail to pull over a texting driver.

The Democratic mayor says the traffic stop occurred Saturday while he was heading to a legislative event in Albany.

The New York Post reports de Blasio saw a driver texting in the car next to his on the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

De Blasio said on Tuesday that the woman needed an “on-the-spot education” about the dangers. The lesson included a ticket.

It is illegal for New York drivers to use mobile devices. Fines can range from $50 for a first offense to $400 for more than three violations.

