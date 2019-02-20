Man exposes himself, touches 9-year-old girl at Queens subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for the man accused of exposing himself and touching a young girl at a Queens subway station.

The man approached a 9-year-old girl while onboard a southbound 7 train while en route to the 52nd Street subway station in the area bordering Sunnyside and Woodside last Thursday, police said.

The man proceeded to expose himself and press his body against the child before fleeing, according to police.

