Funeral held for NYPD detective tragically killed by friendly fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. — Family and friends will gather Wednesday morning to bid a final farewell to Detective Brian Simonsen.

The 19-year veteran was tragically killed while responding to a robbery in Queens.

From his home precinct at the 102 in Queens and NYPD officers across the five boroughs to Nassau and Suffolk County police and beyond, a sea of blue uniforms streamed in to fill the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays for the past two days during Simonsen’s wake to honor his service.

Simonsen was among the officers who responded to a T-Mobile store in Queens on Feb. 12.

Burglary suspect Christopher Ransom, a career criminal, allegedly charged at officers from inside the store and pointed a fake handgun at them. Officers fired 42 shots.

A second man, Jagger Freeman, was arraigned Sunday. Police say he acted as the lookout for Ransom.

Simonsen was killed in the attack in a traffic case of friendly fire, officials said. His partner, Sgt. Michael Gorman was also injured.

Simonsen's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., also at the Church of St. Rosalie.