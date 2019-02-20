1 dead, other family members injured after being struck by vehicle at Rockland County 7-11: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAVERSTRAW, NY — One is dead and other members of the victim's family were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after an angry driver allegedly struck them twice, officials said.

The father of the family argued with the driver and asked him to stop smoking, officials said. Early indications are that the driver then intentionally struck the family.

Several children were injured, including a baby. It's not yet clear who in the family was killed.

The suspect is in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.