Driver of school bus carrying children revived with Narcan after crashing into tree in Newark: sources

NEWARK, N.J. — The driver of a school bus carrying children was administered Narcan, a drug that reverses opiate overdoses, after crashing into a tree in Newark Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 1:10 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Jones Street, police said. There were 11 children on board.

The 57-year-old driver was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

She had heroin paraphernalia with her, according to law enforcement sources.

The driver is facing multiple charges, sources said.

There were no reported injuries to children. The bus was coming from the 14th Avenue School.

This is the second day in a row that a driver in New Jersey had to be revived with Narcan after an accident. In Tuesday’s crash, a driver who sources told PIX11 News was high on opioids smashed into a New Jersey gas station, killing a gas attendant and a father and son who were in their car.

