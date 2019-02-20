Deputies: Man admits to critically injuring newborn after baby woke him up shortly after feeding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — A man has been arrested after he admitted to critically injuring a newborn that was under his care after the baby woke him up shortly after a recent feeding, deputies say.

Aaron James Bordelon, 29, has been charged with Felony Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm.

The 16-day-old child is in critical condition, suffering from skull fractures and severe traumatic brain injury.

Bordelon told deputies he “forcefully” picked up the baby and admitted “this is my fault.” Shortly after picking up the child he said the child’s physical condition deteriorated, breathing slowed and bruising under the eyes and on the eyelids was visible. Bordelon did not call for immediate medical attention at the time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When the newborn’s mother arrived at their location, Bordelon ordered a Lyft ride share and took the child to Brandon Regional Hospital. According to a press release, Bordelon attempted to conceal the bruising on the newborn with makeup but the mother tried to remove it before they arrived at the emergency room, according to deputies.

“Abuse in any form is unacceptable and this case is especially tragic and emotionally difficult for our detectives as it involves an innocent and defenseless child” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.