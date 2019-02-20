Budget friendly events for kids to kick the winter blues

Family fun week doesn't have to lead to cabin fever... not even in the winter. There are a host of budget friendly kids activities taking place all week long. PIX11's Kala Rama has the cure for the winter recess blues. Watch in the video above.
