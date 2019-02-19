Woman says Tinder date tried to rape her in midtown hotel room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A Tinder meetup took a dark turn late Sunday when a man tried to rape his date at a hotel near Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

The suspect met the 21-year-old woman through Tinder, a hook-up and dating app. When they got to a hotel room in midtown near 45th and Vanderbilt, police said the suspect immediately pulled knife on the victim and tried to rape her.

The woman, who is reportedly a star on the adult site PornHub, fought him off and managed to escape to report the crime to police. She suffered minor injuries.

NYPD detectives released video of the alleged attacker seen in the hotel hallway.

The individual is approximately 18 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, facial hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.