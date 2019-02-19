Suspect turns himself in, charged with Queens rape of woman against vehicle

Posted 6:13 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17AM, February 19, 2019

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police say the man wanted in connection with a Queens rape last week has turned himself in.

Matthew Luna of Queens turned himself in at the 108th precinct Monday night with his attorney, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with rape, stalking, a criminal sex act and assault, police said.

On Friday, Feb. 15, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police say Luna followed the 20-year-old victim to the area of 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens.

Officials say Luna followed the victim after they got off a bus before starting a conversation with her. The suspect then allegedly pushed her against a vehicle and raped her.

