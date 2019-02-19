Snow forecast for NY, NJ as large storm system approaches

A large storm system will approach the region from the south bringing some snow for Wednesday. The latest forecast models are indicating an earlier start time while cold air is still around, meaning that what was initially going to be a nuisance event could now be something more substantial.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across the entire region as this storm will make travel quite treacherous as roads are expected to turn slushy during the afternoon, especially if it has not been treated. Around 1-3 inches of snow will be possible for the bulk the region before any changeover to rain begins Wednesday night.

NYC Sanitation issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday.

“There is a snow system heading towards New York City right now,” Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Forecasts predict 1–4 inches, but we’re preparing for worse. Salt spreaders and plows will be ready. It might hit right during the evening commute, so please take mass transit if possible tomorrow.”

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert for Wednesday.

“Snow is expected to start mid-morning & intensify during the day,” NJDOT tweeted. “Motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel tomorrow if possible.”

Clouds will gradually thicken through Tuesday night. It will be cold as overnight lows drop into the lower 20s in the city and teens for the rest of the suburbs.

It will start out cloudy Wednesday morning, but the snow should start to in during the middle part of the day. Expect the evening rush hour to be quite difficult with snow covered roadways and reduced visibilities with the snow. Eventually, warmer air will filter in allowing the snow to gradually changeover to rain during the evening, but that will not happen until after the rush. There could be a few pockets where the changeover will be slower allowing for some freezing drizzle. Any ongoing precipitation should be over with before daybreak on Thursday morning.

Despite the passage of a frontal boundary late Wednesday night, Thursday will be a very warm day. Clouds should clear out early in the morning allowing for a sunny afternoon. That will allow temperatures to jump into the lower 50s during the day. While Friday is not expected to be as mild, it will still be well above normal with temperatures near 50 with sunny skies.

As for the weekend, Saturday looks fine with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Another storm system arrives on Sunday. This time it looks to be an all rain event with temperatures expected to climb back into the 50s.