Full list of Wednesday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

Dozens of schools will close early throughout the tri-state area Wednesday because of forecasted snow.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across the entire region as this storm will make travel treacherous. Roads are expected to turn slushy Wednesday afternoon. Around 1-3 inches of snow will be possible for the bulk the region before any changeover to rain begins Wednesday night.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert for Wednesday. People are advised to avoid travel.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York and New Jersey. This list is being updated as schools make their decisions about closures for Wednesday, Feb. 20.

