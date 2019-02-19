Police seek man in connection with Brooklyn synagogue window smashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in the vandalization of a Brooklyn synagogue last Saturday.

Officials have released the above surveillance footage of the person in question and describe him as a man with a goatee. Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a yellow and purple cap.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, the front window of The Chabad in Bushwick-East Williamsburg was smashed during service.

The synagogue posted pictures of the broken window on Facebook.

"Our community was seated around the table, enjoying each other’s company and the peace and joy of the Shabbat, when our front window was shattered and destroyed by the attackers, feet from where my children were playing," according to the Chabad’s Facebook post.

Despite the incident, the Chabad says their "doors will remain as open as ever, welcoming visitors to join our growing Bushwick family."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been investigating, police said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist the NYPD. He said he was “deeply disturbed by the apparent attack” and called it “shocking and abhorrent.”

“In New York, there is no place for anti-Semitism or hate of any kind,” Cuomo said. “We will always stand with the Jewish community and we will never forget that the most powerful four letter word is not hate, it’s love.”

The city has seen a sharp increase in reported hate crimes. According to the NYPD, it has investigated at least 42 hate crimes through Feb. 4, which is a lot higher than the 19 reported at this point last year.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says most of the incidents have been anti-Semitic in nature.