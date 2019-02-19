NJ Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of Wednesday's winter storm.

The state of emergency goes into effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

“As a winter storm is expected to impact our State, we are urging residents of New Jersey to drive with caution and use their best judgment during this time,” Murphy said. “We are actively monitoring the storm and are prepared to deploy any resources available to ensure the safety of the roads.”

The New Jersey Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert for Wednesday.

"Snow is expected to start mid-morning & intensify during the day," NJDOT tweeted. "Motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel tomorrow if possible."

New Jersey is expected to 2-3 inches of snow that may transition to freezing rain.

Dozens of schools throughout the region will dismiss early.

Expect the evening rush hour to be quite difficult with snow covered roadways and reduced visibilities with the snow. Eventually, warmer air will filter in allowing the snow to gradually changeover to rain during the evening, but that will not happen until after the rush. There could be a few pockets where the changeover will be slower allowing for some freezing drizzle. Any ongoing precipitation should be over with before daybreak on Thursday morning.

New Jersey residents can visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information.