Midday with Muller: 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in NJ and the latest in the Jussie Smollett case

Posted 12:51 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, February 19, 2019

A horrific accident at a New Jersey gas station kills three people, and Jussie Smollett’s role in Empire is getting squeezed amid controversy surrounding his attack claims. John Muller is live on Midday with Muller with the top 11 stories you need to know right now. Watch in the video above.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.