Mayor de Blasio to make major announcement on Vision Zero program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to make a major announcement about his Vision Zero program Tuesday at 12 p.m. from Brooklyn.

Thus far, Vision Zero has been arguably successful, with fewer civilian deaths due to vehicle crashes in the city currently than in 1910.

The next wave of targeted efforts are aimed at driving down fatalities and serious injuries even further. Some of the city's deadliest corridors are getting proven life-saving upgrades.

Tuesday, the mayor is expected to outline how the city will spend some $1.6 billion on safety initiatives across the most dangerous stretches of road. These areas only make up seven percent of NYC streets, but lead to approximately half of the city's traffic-related deaths each year.

The extension of the Vision Zero campaign is expected to target dangerous stretches in the following locations:

BRONX: Westchester Avenue, Boston Road, Soundview Avenue

BROOKLYN: Linden Boulevard, 8th Avenue, Surf Avenue, Bedford Avenue

MANHATTAN: Columbus Avenue, York Avenue, 10th Avenue

QUEENS: Rockaway Boulevard, 37th Avenue, 21st Street

STATEN ISLAND: Targee Street, Bradley Avenue, Lincoln Avenue