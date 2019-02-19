Man in critical condition days after being shot while sitting in SUV in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — A 27-year-old passenger in an SUV was shot in the Bronx on Saturday and remained in critical condition Tuesday.

A man fired a single shot int the car at Grand Concourse and East 199th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said. He ran on foot from the scene.

One woman who heard the shot pulled out her phone and recorded the police response to the area. She said the victim is known as a nice guy.

"Everybody's saying that he was a good guy and that he wasn't in gangs," she told PIX11.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the suspected gunman. He's believed to be in his 20s. The man was last seen wearing a black jacket with multiple patches on the front, back and arms, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

