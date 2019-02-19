Hell’s Kitchen hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition: police

Posted 5:45 AM, February 19, 2019

NEW YORK — A vehicle fled the scene after seriously hitting a man late Monday night in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, police said early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 28-year-old victim was crossing the street near West 47th Street and 10th Avenue at 11:10 p.m. Monday night when he was struck.

According to police, the driver of a dark-colored vehicle took off, leaving the man in the street with head and leg injuries.

The victim is currently in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

