Hell’s Kitchen hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition: police

NEW YORK — A vehicle fled the scene after seriously hitting a man late Monday night in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, police said early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 28-year-old victim was crossing the street near West 47th Street and 10th Avenue at 11:10 p.m. Monday night when he was struck.

According to police, the driver of a dark-colored vehicle took off, leaving the man in the street with head and leg injuries.

The victim is currently in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.