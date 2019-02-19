Flu-related pediatric death reported in NJ, Health Department confirms

Another pediatric flu death has been reported in New Jersey, the state Health Department confirmed Tuesday.

The child died at some point in February and lived in North Jersey, Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

“This sad news is a reminder that children, the elderly, and people with certain health conditions are at high risk for serious flu complications,” Elnahal said. “Flu activity remains high throughout the state. Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the illness.”

The first flu-related death of the season was in December. The child lived in the central region of New Jersey.

The flu is a contagious illness that affects the nose, throat, lungs and other parts of the body.

Health officials urged state residents to get flu shots and take precautions during flu seasons, including washing your hands frequently, covering any coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.

Every year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications and the flu causes about 12,000 to 56,000 deaths each year, data shows.

