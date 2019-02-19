Dad about to celebrate birthday, teenage son killed when driver smashed into NJ gas station: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE, NJ – A dad, his teenage son and a gas station worker were identified as the men killed when an out-of-control driver smashed into them.

The 50-year-old dad would have celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, sources said. His teenage son was just 17. Delta gas station employee Lovedeep Fatra was 23.

Friends of the teenage victim held a vigil at the gas station Tuesday night.

The father and his son were in a Chevy Camaro when a Honda Pilot barreled in, ripping the roof off the Chevy.

"The two people were not moving and the gas station attendant was crumpled on the floor," witness Tito Krishnamurthy said. "I knew right away there was nothing I could do to help him."

The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Sources said the man driving the Pilot was high and that responding officers had to use Narcan to revive him.

The driver's name has not yet been released. Officials have not yet confirmed the name of the father or his son.