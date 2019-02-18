Services for slain NYPD officer Brian Simonsen begin Monday on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island — Services for slain NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen begin Monday on Long Island.

A wake for the 42-year-old police officer is scheduled Monday from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays.

Simonsen's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., also at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church.

Simonsen was hit once in the chest by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at robbery suspect Christopher Ransom, who police say charged at them from inside a T-Mobile store pointing a fake handgun.

Jagger Freeman, 25, was arraigned on murder, robbery, assault and weapons charges Sunday. Police say he acted as the lookout for Ransom, who has also been charged with murder.

Simonsen's partner was also injured in a tragic case of friendly fire as responding officers during the 11-second confrontation.

Simonsen spent his entire 19-year career in the 102nd precinct and it seemed like all the neighborhoods he served came out to honor his memory at a Sunday prayer vigil.

Since the police detective’s death, the Ozone Park Residents Block Association has been showing their support for all the members of the 102, which they say has really helped their grieving.

“What the community did for us is extraordinary,” Courtney Nilan, NYPD Deputy Inspector, told PIX11 News. “The flowers, The food, the prayers really mean a lot. Brian was a great man and a great police officer and detective."